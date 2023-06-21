Bishop Stopford School student volunteers to serve community and learn teamwork, leadership and civic responsibility

Students from a Kettering secondary school will go out and about into the community to help young and old – and those in between.

Bishop Stopford School Year 8 pupils’ community days on June 26 and 28 will see participants split into groups to take part in activities to ‘foster a spirit of engagement and unity’.

Designed to instill values such as teamwork, leadership and civic responsibility among the students, the days have been organised by school chaplain Victoria Hutchinson.

Bishop Stopford School pupils

She said: “At Bishop Stopford School, one of our core values is compassion. Jesus set a great example for us in how he healed, restored and met the needs of those around him. Christians over centuries have followed his example, and we are delighted to do the same in 2023 in our town.

“Our Faith in Action Community Days are a new venture. They are an excellent chance for our young people to act for the good of our local community here in Kettering. We have been so pleased with the interest shown. Charities, churches and local organisations have been really positive as we’ve launched this new initiative.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact on everyone through this community work, and are excited to create this opportunity to connect with those for whom this will be such a worthwhile project.”

As part of the days young people will visit projects in Kettering and Corby care homes and groups to lend a hand including clearing rubbish, serving teas and helping children in primary schools.

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, mayor of Kettering, who will visit the pupils, said: “What Victoria has organised here is absolutely incredible, and I know every student is going to get so much out of each experience.

"Really connecting with real world people and organisations in the community will help them grow so much as people, and their community actions will mean so much to those involved.

"Imagine if every school in Kettering could do something like this - it would strengthen our community in unimaginable ways and open up so many young people to new skills and life lessons.”

