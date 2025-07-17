Bishop Stopford School celebrates 60th anniversary and retirement of pupil-turned-music teacher

Pupils and staff from the past six decades will come together to mark Bishop Stopford School’s diamond anniversary at a celebration event in Kettering as well as say farewell to a long-serving teacher.

The school moved to Headlands replacing the former Parish school in Horsemarket and 60 years on alumni will return to mark the milestone.

On Friday (July 18) guest speaker Alan Palmer, appointed the year after the school opened, will address a gathering of former pupils.

Staff will celebrate at an end-of-year event to celebrate the ‘unique’ contribution of member of staff Julian Taylor who retires this year.

Julian Taylor joined Bishop Stopford School in 1971 as a student and returned in 1982 as a music teacher/Bishop Stopford School

Headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: “Julian’s life history parallels that of our school, and we are hugely indebted to him for his contributions over decades.

"He has enabled so many young people to develop a passion for music and many, I know, will have fabulous memories of school productions and concerts.

“I am humbled by Julian’s commitment. His values have been so precious and aligned totally with those of our school and we will miss his integrity – and all those wonderful stories of Bishop Stopford School over the past 50 or so years.”

Mr Taylor joined the school in 1971 as a student and returned in 1982 for eight years to begin his working life as a music teacher.

His career then took him to a number of other schools and the Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts service before he returned to Bishop Stopford School in 2016 to cover maternity leave – nine years later, he is still teaching music at the school.

Alongside Mr Taylor, a number of staff will also be retiring this year – one with 41-years service and three others with an average of 30 years’ service between them.

Miss Silverthorne added: “It is such a privilege to say thank you to them alongside Julian and to recognise what their incredible contribution means for generations of young people.”

Mr Taylor hasn’t been able to tear himself totally away in September he will return as a part-time piano teacher.

In September there will be a school service of thanksgiving at St Peter & St Paul Church, Kettering.

Bishop Stopford School in Kettering has its roots in a school established in 1535 by the rector of St Peter and St Paul's.

The current school building on The Headlands opened in 1965 as a secondary modern. It was named after the then Bishop of Peterborough, Robert Stopford. The school became fully comprehensive in 1976 and converted to Academy status in 2011.