Birthday to remember for Corby table tennis star as he wins medals on England debut

Prithvi Menon picked up two medals.

A Corby table tennis star celebrated his birthday in style by winning two medals on his England debut.

Prithvi Menon was representing his country for the first time at the British Primary Schools International when he turned 11 on April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he returned from the event, held at nearby Oundle School, with bronze and silver medals to add to his growing collection.

The Rockingham Primary School pupil battled it out against some of the best youngsters from England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Guernsey and Jersey as part of the England B squad.

In the team event they claimed bronze, only being defeated by runners-up Ireland and gold medal winners England A.

In the individual event Prithvi, who competes locally for Smash Table Tennis at Kettering’s William Knibb Centre, made it through to the boys’ plate final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He faced Scotland’s Bahao Chen and had to settle for silver after narrowly losing 3-2 (6-11, 11-5, 12-10, 14-16, 11-4).

Prithvi’s proud mum Anjali said: “Winning doesn't always mean being first. Winning means you're doing better than you've ever done before and you have not only won silver but also have won everyone’s heart.