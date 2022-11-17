Bird flu case confirmed at fourth north Northamptonshire poultry farm as avian virus spreads

Bird flu has been discovered at a fourth north Northamptonshire poultry farm near Oundle – the latest to be hit by the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The HPAI H5N1 virus was confirmed in commercial housed poultry yesterday (November 16) by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs.

It follows earlier cases discovered in the Hemington and Thurning areas and located within the existing 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone.

The first two outbreaks were in turkey flocks

As with the first north Northamptonshire outbreak at Thurning, all turkeys and poultry have been culled.

An Animal and Plant Health Agency spokesman said: “Avian influenza has been confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Oundle. These birds will sadly need to be humanely culled to limit the risk of the disease spreading to other birds and to mitigate any potential risk to public health.

“Our sympathies remain with the owners and those with birds affected by this terrible disease.”

More than 11 million turkeys are bred for meat in the United Kingdom every year, with just under-two thirds of these consumed over the Christmas period.

It's the fourth outbreak of Avian Flu this month in poultry farms in Northamptonshire

In 3km protection zones poultry and other captive birds must be kept housed and farmers must: follow instructions from veterinary inspectors to dispose of any bird carcasses, not spread poultry litter, manure or slurry, or remove them from premises, not move poultry or other captive birds onto or off premises without a licence, not move eggs without a licence and not move poultry meat inside or outside the zone, unless rules in the case declaration allow.

Thrapston, Oundle and the outskirts of Peterborough fall within the 10km surveillance zone where farmers must: keep a record of all poultry or poultry eggs that enter or leave premises, except table eggs that are being moved direct to wholesale or retail premises to be sold directly to consumers, not move poultry, other captive birds, or mammals (including pigs) to or from premises where poultry or other captive birds are kept without a licence, and not spread poultry litter, manure or slurry.

Mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds are now in force across England. All bird keepers must house their birds, whatever their type or size.

To report suspected Avian Flu call the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.