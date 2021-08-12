Bin day disruption for Kettering residents due to 'operational pressures'

Residents in Kettering who normally have their 'green' bins collected today (Thursday, August 12) have faced disruption to their services as the waste collection has been postponed in some areas.

Grey bins used for green garden waste that have not been collected by 4pm today will need to be left out again on Saturday (August 14).

Collections in large areas of the south of the town have been affected.

Bin collection - file picture

A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “Due to operational pressures, we have had to postpone some green waste collections today.

“People who were due a grey/green garden bin collection today and whose bin has not emptied by 4pm, can put it out for collection on Saturday, August 14 by 6.30am and it will be collected then.

“This has impacted properties in the St Michael and Wicksteed Wards in Kettering. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience this may cause."