Bin collection days to change for 24,000 properties in Wellingborough area
The changes will come into force later this month
Bin days in many parts of the Wellingborough area are set to change after a shake-up of waste collection schedules, starting on Tuesday, January 24.
About 24,000 properties in the Wellingborough area – those previously covered by the old Borough Council of Wellingborough – will see a change to their services.
North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) will be tagging bins at all properties affected by the change from next week (January 10) to inform customers of their new collection day for refuse and recycling.
The changes have been made ‘to improve the efficiency of the collection service’ and to allow for the ‘ongoing growth’ in property numbers into the future, the council said.
Last year households were left with unemptied bins as the in-house collection teams struggled to complete their rounds .
Anyone unsure about their new bin collection day will be able to find out information on the NNC website when it has been updated.