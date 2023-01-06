Bin collection days to change for 24,000 properties in Wellingborough area

Bin days in many parts of the Wellingborough area are set to change after a shake-up of waste collection schedules, starting on Tuesday, January 24.

About 24,000 properties in the Wellingborough area – those previously covered by the old Borough Council of Wellingborough – will see a change to their services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) will be tagging bins at all properties affected by the change from next week (January 10) to inform customers of their new collection day for refuse and recycling.

Wheelie Bins in Wellingborough

The changes have been made ‘to improve the efficiency of the collection service’ and to allow for the ‘ongoing growth’ in property numbers into the future, the council said.

Last year households were left with unemptied bins as the in-house collection teams struggled to complete their rounds .

Advertisement Hide Ad