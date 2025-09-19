Bilking Northamptonshire man wanted on recall to prison after breaching licence conditions

By Alison Bagley
Published 19th Sep 2025, 16:59 BST
A Northamptonshire man is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 36-year-old man Kenneth Schlegel.

Most Popular

Schlegel, of Cobden Street, Kettering, pleaded guilty to committing fraud after bilking – filling up with fuel and not paying – at the BP garage in Desborough on June 21 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He dishonestly made a false representation, placing a false name on a non-payment form as well as droving a motor vehicle while disqualified driving and had no insurance.

Kenneth Schlegel from Kettering/Northants Policeplaceholder image
Kenneth Schlegel from Kettering/Northants Police

Schlegel was disqualified from driving for 32 months and given a community order including a three-month overnight curfew.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Anyone who has seen Schlegel or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

“Please quote incident number 25000537054 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice