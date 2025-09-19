Bilking Northamptonshire man wanted on recall to prison after breaching licence conditions

A Northamptonshire man is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 36-year-old man Kenneth Schlegel.

Schlegel, of Cobden Street, Kettering, pleaded guilty to committing fraud after bilking – filling up with fuel and not paying – at the BP garage in Desborough on June 21 this year.

He dishonestly made a false representation, placing a false name on a non-payment form as well as droving a motor vehicle while disqualified driving and had no insurance.

Kenneth Schlegel from Kettering/Northants Police

Schlegel was disqualified from driving for 32 months and given a community order including a three-month overnight curfew.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Anyone who has seen Schlegel or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

“Please quote incident number 25000537054 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”