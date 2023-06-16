Bike challenge for Kettering hospice to raise £10,000 in Summer Cycle for Cransley

Cyclists from beginners to seasoned riders are being asked to don their cycle shorts and saddle up to support Kettering’s Cransley Hospice Trust.

As part of their 25th anniversary fundraising push, anyone with a bike can join in the Summer Cycle for Cransley in an effort to boost hospice coffers by £10,000.

The virtual summer cycling fundraiser will support and develop end-of-life care for patients and their families, enabling more people to receive specialist care at the hospice and from the hospice at home team.

Get on your bikes

A spokesman for Cransley Hospice Trust said: “Whether you like cycling off-road, on-road, on holiday or just around your local area it doesn’t matter, cyclists can choose their own distance, all that we ask is that cyclists use their pedal power between now and the September 30.

"You can choose any distance – but given that it’s the 25th anniversary year, we thought a cheeky 25 miles might be a good target to aim for. If you have tiny little legs in your group, perhaps a less ambitious 2.5 miles (or any distance around the number 25). It really doesn’t matter how far you go as long as you get on your bike and do a summer cycle for Cransley.

“Whether it’s off road, on road, on holiday, or on the way to work, the most important thing is to keep safe, enjoy the ride and raise as much money as possible to support end of life care. Getting out and about is good for heart health and mental health and joining up with friends, families and colleagues will make it even more fun.”

Registration is £10 for adults, £5 for children (15 and under) or £25 for a family ticket (2 adults, 1 child + 1 free child place if you commit to raise £25 or more).

Get cycling for Cransley Hospice

To encourage cycling heroes to raise as much money as possible, anyone raising £250 will receive a professional Cransley Cycle Jersey.

Anyone registering will receive a digital fundraising pack and any finishers will be awarded a special Cransley 25th anniversary finisher medal.