'Biggest ever' Desborough carnival parade hope as entertainment comes to streets and park

Desborough Carnival plans are being finalised for the annual spectacular on Saturday, June 28.

Organisers are gearing up to stage the annual event and there are hopes 2025’s parade will be even bigger than last year’s.

Setting off at 1.30pm, the parade of colourful floats around the town’s streets and fun day on the rec with money raised will given to organisations within the town.

Emma Smith from the Desborough Carnival and Fete committee said: “Our committee is working hard to bring everything together for the day to be successful and to keep this tradition alive.

"After the biggest parade in 2024 the town has seen for many, many years, we are very hopeful to build on this and hopefully have a parade as big as last years or even bigger if possible.

"We are very fortunate to have the support of many local businesses who all play a part in making our carnival day as successful as it can be and whom we are most grateful to.”

Parade participants will start to assemble on Dunkirk Avenue from 12.30pm where judging will take place before moving off at 1.30pm led by the Zion Christian Band and the carnival court.

The parade will be followed by family fun at the rec, including fairground rides, craft stalls, bouncy castles, tombolas, traditional games, food and drink and various entertainments with local band Silver Street on stage.

Returning to the carnival will be the popular Corby Model Railway and Tipple & Mane bar.

Raffle tickets will be on sale at venues throughout the town before carnival day.

For more information go to the Facebook page Desborough Carnival & Fete.