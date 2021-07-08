Bigger roundabout set to be built at busy Kettering junction

The mini-roundabout at the junction of Barton Road, Pytchley Road and London Road.

A busy mini-roundabout in Kettering is set to be enlarged with wider approaches in a bid to reduce hold-ups.

The junction at London Road, Pytchley Road and Barton Road often sees queues at peak times and North Northamptonshire Council say it is over capacity.

Now the authority's executive committee is set to discuss altering the junction to help cater for new housing to the east of the town and the extra traffic it will bring.

They will also discuss extending left turn lanes on Windmill Avenue and Barton Road (at the intersection of Barton Road and Windmill Avenue).

The work is being paid for by contributions from the developer of the 5,500-home Hanwood Park site through a Section 106 agreement, with no additional funding required from the council.

If approved the project would start in the autumn and would be scheduled to be completed before the end of the financial year in April 2022.

Cllr Steven North, the council’s executive member for regeneration and growth, said: “We welcome the growth to the east of Kettering and the associated benefits that this brings in boosting the local economy but It’s essential that we have the right infrastructure in place to allow this to happen.

“I’m delighted to be putting this report before the Executive which allows us to use developer funding to bring some much needed improvements to two junctions in Kettering.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “Without the works the local road network and consequently the lives of local residents would be detrimentally affected.