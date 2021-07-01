'Bigger and better' funfair comes to Kettering

Kettering Feast Fair in 2014.

The fun of the fair has returned to Kettering with rides opening tomorrow (Friday) - and its organisers says it's bigger and better than before.

The Kettering Feast Fair, put on by John Thurston and Son, is at the Northampton Road recreation ground from July 2 to July 10.

For those seeking a thrill, there's four new rides for 2021 - king loops, Matterhorn, extreme rotor and a ferris wheel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the fair will also have returning favourites such as the waltzer, twister, orbiter, dodgems, superstar, vortex, jumping frogs and Miami.

There's also new children's rides including monster trucks, the caterpillar and race-o-rama.

In total there are 12 adult rides and 15 children's rides.

The fair will be open from 5pm to 10pm on weekdays, 2pm to 10pm on Saturdays and 2pm to 8pm on Sunday.

Entry costs £1 per person.