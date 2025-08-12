Big weekend of fun comes to Kettering with Friday night disco, skate event and food festival

A big weekend of fun is being planned for the last weekend of the summer holidays in Kettering.

A series of free events will take place on the weekend of Friday, Saturday and Sunday 29 to 31, including a disco, skate event and food festival – all organised by Kettering Town Council.

Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Ben Jameson, said: “We’ve had such a great summer of events this year that I can’t think of a better way to round it off than with these.

"All of the town council’s events are free for all to come along to and we hope to put a smile on everyone’s face and give people something to enjoy in Kettering.”

Kicking off the fun on Friday, August 29 from 6pm to 10pm is the return of the popular Friday Night Disco in the Market Place off Sheep Street in the town centre.

The family-friendly event will see hundreds of people dancing away to tunes from Bill Burton and Dave Bellamy.

On Saturday 30 August from 11am to 4pm, the ‘End of Summer Skate Jam’ will take place at Ise Skate Park in Grantown Close. The morning will be for under 16s and new skaters with 16 plus events in the afternoon, including prizes for best tricks on different obstacles. Hosted by Illicit Skate School the day will also feature music, demos, raffles and pop-up shops.

Finally Sunday, August 31, will see the return of Kettering’s Love Food festival, celebrating local produce and street food. The day-long event at Wicksteed Park features 30 traders from the local area showcasing the best food on offer.

Stalls this year include burgers, hot cheesesteak rolls, vegan food, fish and chips, German sausages, tacos and nachos, Indian grill and samosas, Japanese and Korean food, halloumi and falafel wraps, filled fresh flat breads, chicken and vegan paella, homemade chips, soul street food, Hungarian vegan pastries, fresh crepes, churros, vegan doughnuts, Welsh cakes and preserves, handmade award-winning pies, cookies and tray bakes, brownies, blondies and tiffins, doughnuts, gluten-free and dairy-free baked cakes, candyfloss, sweets and American candies handmade fudge, local cheeses and charcuterie.

Entry is free to all events – normal parking charges apply at Wicksteed Park.

Cllr Jameson added: “I love coming along to meet everyone and celebrate all the good things that our community in Kettering has to offer.”

To find out more about Kettering Town Council’s events go to www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/whatson.