Big friendly giant and notorious dog thief spotted in Wellingborough village at Bozeat festival

A host of famous faces from TV and literature have caused a stir in a Wellingborough village as the annual scarecrow festival decorated the gardens, drives and front yards.

Following the success of last year's festival, Bozeat WI asked members off the community to join in once again this time on the theme of favourite books or films.

Those entered into the contest battled it out for prizes awarded by the judges who found the task extremely difficult.

Cruella de Ville

Eileen Gibson on behalf of Bozeat WI said: "Bozeat WI likes to involve the community in their events and following the huge success of last year's scarecrow festival, our second one was held this July.

"The village was festooned with highly decorative scarecrows, not all of them were entered into the competition, some were just made and exhibited for fun and they added to the wonderful community spirit.

"Parents and children all got involved in making scarecrows based on their favourite book or film and the hard work and detail that went into making each part of the scarecrow had to be seen to be believed.

"In the children's section the lovable Minions were made entirely of papermache - it's a good job it didn't rain. Charlie of the Chocolate Factory fame, had a bubble-gum blowing friend and the Big Friendly Giant was as tall as the house."

The Big Friendly Giant

All three entries in the children's section all won a top prize.

Eileen added: "We are grateful to Bozeat Parish Council for their contribution towards the prize fund.

"It was impossible to choose an outright winner as they were all so well made. We were once again very impressed by the imagination and expertise of the entrants."

Prizes were awarded £20 for the first and £10 for the second.

Noddy relaxes

First prize in the Business Section was 'The Railway Children' whilst in the adult competition 'Noddy' clinched top honours with 'Postman Pat' and 'Cruella De Ville' sharing second prize.

Cheeky Minions

Charlie Bucket with a bucket for a head

Postman Pat and Jess the cat