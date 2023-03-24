Big diversions for motorists as weeks of overnight closures on A14 near Kettering set to begin

Motorists have been warned they face big diversions when a series of overnight closures on a stretch of the A14 near Kettering begin next week.

National Highways is carrying out essential works on both carriageways between Junctions 9 and 10, with new drains installed and vegetation cleared.

Work is due to start on March 27 and is scheduled for completion in June. When one side of the road is closed there will be one lane closed on the opposite carriageway and a reduced speed limit.

A14, Kettering

The first phase, which runs until May 20, is a full eastbound closure with a lane two closure on the westbound carriageway and 50mph restriction. The programme is subject to change and dates for full westbound closures have not been confirmed by National Highways.

Work will take place from Monday to Friday between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Project manager Dean Holloway said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will do our very best to complete this essential maintenance work as quickly as possible, keeping disturbances and noise to a minimum.”

When the eastbound section is fully closed the following diversion will be in place:

All traffic heading eastbound on the A14 will be directed to travel southbound on the A509 from Junction 9 (Kettering) and travel to the Wilby Way Roundabout (Wellingborough) at the junction with the A45. Diverted traffic will then join the A45 eastbound and travel to the Chowns Mill Roundabout (Higham Ferrers) at the junction with the A6. A14 diverted traffic heading eastbound beyond Thrapston will be directed to continue on the A45 to the A14 Junction 13 (Thrapston). The remaining A14 diverted traffic will be directed to join the A6 northbound to continue to the A14 Junction 10 (Kettering).

When the westbound section is fully closed the following diversion will be in place:

All A14 westbound through traffic before junction 13 (Thrapston), heading beyond Kettering, will be directed to travel southbound on the A45 from junction 13 (Thrapston) and travel to the Chowns Mill Roundabout (Higham Ferrers) at the junction with the A6. The remaining A14 westbound traffic before junction 10 (Kettering) will be directed to travel southbound on the A6 from junction 10 (Kettering) and travel to the Chowns Mill Roundabout (Higham Ferrers) at the junction with the A45. Diverted traffic will then be directed to follow the A45 westbound and travel to the Wilby Way Roundabout (Wellingborough) at the junction with the A509. Diverted traffic will be directed to join the A509 northbound to continue to the A14 junction 9 (Kettering).

A National Highways spokesman said: “All diversions will be clearly signposted and we recommend traffic follows them as other routes may be unsuitable, particularly for HGVs.”

They added: "We will be sending out regular notifications informing local people and businesses of closures and diversions. People can also visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/road-closure-report/ where they can see planned closures across our network on a week by week basis.