A Rushden family has been reunited with their pet bird Basil after eagle-eyed residents spotted the 5ft tall flightless South American rhea.

It is believed that Basil, belonging to the Wills family, ran off from his Newton Road paddock after being spooked by hounds on Wednesday, January 11, at lunchtime.

The 13-year-old rhea, also known as Baz, had been spotted by a dog walker on a footpath between Avenue Road and Jubilee Park in Rushden.

Owner Robin Wills with Basil who was fenced in to stop him escaping

Basil ran off from his Newton Road field, managing to jump hedges.

Sophie Wills, Basil’s owner, said: “We are very relieved. The kids are overjoyed he’s back. He devoured his feed and he is walking around with more ease than he was when we had the first sighting.

“He was in a field not far off the public footpath that leads from Avenue Road to Jubilee Park and was spotted by a dog walker. This amazing person stayed with him until my husband reached him and then stayed with us to try and help.

"It took a few different attempts and a couple of days of planning but we eventually got him back using Heras fencing in a square around him and calmly walking him up to a trailer which had so kindly been provided by someone we knew.

Basil 'devoured' his feed

"We would like to say such a huge thank you to everyone today who helped move him and made the experience as calm as possible.”

After being tracked down, attempts were made to sedate Basil but he was so stressed he couldn’t be caught safely. Members of the public were asked to stay away to keep him calm and them out of harm’s way.

The family ‘inherited’ the large flightless bird when they bought paddocks for their horses. Although not affectionate, he will rifle through people’s pockets for food and follows his owners when they carry his food in a bucket.

Sophie added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to every single person who has contacted us, shared posts, looked for him, sent their best wishes and spread the word.

Basil the rhea is back home in his field

