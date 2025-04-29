Big beer festival at Wellingborough's Little Ale House for VE Day 80 and Waendel Walk weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bar staff at pint-sized pub are ready to give the biggest of welcomes to guests from across the globe at the annual Waendel Walk Beer Festival.

The Little Ale House in High Street in Wellingborough will host thirsty walkers – and those who just fancy a tipple – to their annual festival with ales, cider, wines, whisky, soft drinks – and music – on the menu.

It’s the second festival for landlady Chrissie Mannion and she’s looking forward to the event.

She said: “It will be nice and busy with a good crowd. We’ve got a live band and other entertainment throughout the weekend.”

Landlady of The Little Ale House, Wellingborough Chrissie Mannion and Farmer John 'Norty' Norton getting ready for the annual Waendel Walk Beer Festival /National World

The festival with up to 40 beers and ciders kicks off on VE Day 80, Thursday, May 8, swiftly followed with the Waendel Walk on Friday, Saturday and Sunday May 9, 10 and 11.

On Saturday, May 10, Zebby Melody will perform from reggae, soul, and ska from 4pm, in the beer garden behind the pub.

Pulling pints will be beer festival stalwart Farmer John ‘Norty’ Norton.

He said: “We get all different nationalities coming along – we want to welcome walkers from near and far and as usual a good time will be had by one and all.

As well as the ales in the main bar, guests can sup beer in the garden area – expanding the pub’s capacity under the stars.

For a full list of ales and acts performing at the festival go to https://www.facebook.com/TheLittleAleHouse