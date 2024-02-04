Bid to turn empty Kettering town centre shop unit into 24/7 bingo lounge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering town centre shop unit that has sat empty for four years could become a 24/7 bingo lounge.

Bonmarché shut their doors in January 2020 after the retailer went into administration, leaving their High Street site vacant.

But Shipley Estates Ltd has now revealed plans to take it on – bringing bingo back to the High Street after Gala Bingo closed in 2018.

The empty Bonmarché unit

Their plans, which have been lodged with North Northamptonshire Council, say the Shipleys bingo lounge would trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They say they provide ‘a new way to play bingo on your High Street’ with electronic bingo tablets, as well as low stake slots and gaming technology.

A planning statement said: “The application is for a high quality leisure offer orientated around bingo.

"Such an offer does not currently exist in Kettering town centre and will appeal to people from a wide variety of backgrounds.”

A planning document shows what the shop front could look like. Credit: BDG

If the plan is approved it would create six full-time jobs and four part-time roles. A small range of non-alcoholic drinks would be sold for customers.

It’s hoped a decision on the plan could be made next month.

The planning statement added: “The application proposals will secure the long-term occupation of 68-70 High Street which is currently vacant.

"The application proposals will also provide new long-term job opportunities and investment in the local economy through the refurbishment and fit out of the new premises.”