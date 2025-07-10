Bid to solve mystery of old wedding photograph believed to have been taken in Kettering
Former Kettering resident Valerie Gordon contacted the Northants Telegraph after being sent the black and white picture by her cousin in New Zealand.
Neither of them know who is on the picture but they would love to put names to the faces so they are asking our readers if anyone can help.
Valerie, who was born in Kettering in 1944 but has since moved away, said: “On the corner of the photograph it has the name Speight Kettering so I think it has come from Northamptonshire.
"I have asked some of my relations with no joy.”
Charles Speight was a very well-known photographer in Kettering with a studio at Speight’s Corner in London Road.
His photographic work covered a wide range of subjects, including wedding photography and family portraits.
Charles’ daughter Helen carried on the Speight business following his death in 1939 and she retired from the business in 1950.
Kettering Manor House Museum has a number of Charles and Helen’s photographs in its collection.
While she can’t name those pictured, Valerie thinks the photograph may have been taken in the 1930s or 1940s.
If you can help Valerie solve the mystery of who is in the picture, email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.