Bid to demolish Kettering snooker hall and build 30-apartment 'superstructure' on top of shops

A Kettering trader says a plan to demolish the snooker club above her and replace it with 30 flats is ‘bananas’.

Caroline Carr, who owns CC's Cake Decorating and Party Supplies, has raised her concerns over a developer’s bid for the site in Montagu Street.

Oxfordshire-based Certain Security Limited want to knock down snooker and pool bar Cuetopia – previously known as Spot On – and create a three-floor ‘superstructure’ on top of the retail units below with 30 apartments.

Developers want to build flats on the space above these shops in Montagu Street, where Cuetopia (formerly Spot On) is

But Mrs Carr, who moved to her premises a year ago, says she believes the planning application should be rejected.

She said: "To lose the snooker hall to me is madness. Putting 30 flats on top is bananas.

"We need shops in the town centre, not flats.”

She added that she had concerns about noise and said the parking situation outside is already ‘horrendous’.

A drawing showing how the street looks now compared to how it could look if plans are approved. Credit: Muddy Dog Architects

All of the traders below Cuetopia that the Northants Telegraph spoke to said they had no idea about the plan, which was lodged earlier this month, until our reporter told them.

Documents submitted to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) as part of the plan said the upper floor of the site – which is home to Cuetopia – would be ‘wholly demolished’ and that the ground floor retail units would be retained.

Certain Security Limited want to create a ‘superstructure’ with three floors above the ground floor and carried on it. Plans say it would have 20 one-bed apartments on the first two levels of dwellings and 10 two-bed apartments with additional office space on the next level above and into the roof space. There would be bicycle storage space but no parking spaces.

Planning documents say it is proposed that residents are not car owners and that any deliveries to the building can park in Montagu Street or Silver Street.

Cuetopia in Montagu Street

A statement submitted on behalf of Certain Security Limited as part of the proposal said: "The existing building is clearly of its time, and like all buildings, those that have a quality of design and construction, overcome the aesthetic of the age it was built in, and form part of the historical fabric.

"However, this is a building which is a simple box, with no detailing whatsoever of its age, and, although style is subjective, we would argue this is not architecture to cherish, but a simple utilitarian block.”

It added that almost all of the upper floors of Montagu Street have already been developed into homes.

Tracy Conway opened Shotfeet Emporium, which sells wax melts, bath bombs, shower gels and more as well as the ingredients to make them, in a unit under Cuetopia about a year ago.

Tracy Conway, owner of Shotfeet Emporium.

She said it would be a shame to see the popular snooker hall disappear but that the flats could bring more footfall to the area.

She said: "It could make the town centre look nicer and it will bring more footfall but I do have concerns about parking. It would be a nightmare.”

Glenn McCabe, who owns tattoo and piercing studio Tattoo Inc next door, agreed that it could bring footfall to the area.

He said: "I have got no problem with them building flats but we are going to be disrupted.

"As long as they’ve got things in place to cover our costs if we have to stop working it will be okay.”

Kettering snooker star Kyren Wilson, who is ranked number nine in the world, plays in a pool league at Cuetopia and said it’s a great venue for the town to have.

Glenn McCabe, owner of Tattoo Inc

He said: “It’s such a shame for this to happen. There’s not much really going on in Kettering town centre these days, so somewhere like Cuetopia is great to have.

“Cuetopia promotes cue sports to all ages and genders. I really enjoy going up on a Wednesday night to play in the pool league and I’ve always had great support too when I go in.”

When contacted earlier this week a Cuetopia spokesman was unable to comment further. On social media the snooker club urged people to oppose the plan.