Bid to build huge solar farm next to small village between Kettering and Corby

A proposal has been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council
By Nadia Lincoln
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 09:51 GMT
The site outline is in red. Plans for the 105 hectare site are located north of the village of Newton. Credit: Buccleuch Estates LimitedThe site outline is in red. Plans for the 105 hectare site are located north of the village of Newton. Credit: Buccleuch Estates Limited
Proposals to build a new solar farm on empty farmland next to a small village have been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council by developers.

The plans, by Buccleuch Estates Ltd, stretch over an area of approximately 105 hectares just across from the village of Newton and east of the A43.

If the development goes ahead the grid is expected to generate 39MW of electricity, with a further 10MW coming from a battery energy storage system (BESS). The solar farm is proposed to have an operational life of up to 40 years.

The energy farm would also be close to Geddington, only 0.9km to the northwest, and would be 3.7km south of Corby. Views between the solar power site and nearby settlements would be largely screened by hedgerows and mature tree lines.

Construction of the solar farm, BESS and substation is anticipated to take 18 months after it receives approval. Construction access would likely be via Newton Road, with the turning point into the site only a short distance from the road into the village.

The report submitted by developers is a pre-application consultation that reflects the planning application that is intended to be made after further scrutiny.

