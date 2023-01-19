Bewiched Coffee re-opens Kettering branch following full refurbishment

Bewiched Coffee, a popular independent coffee chain, has completed a full refurbishment of its Kettering branch.

Bosses say the newly renovated café offers customers a modern and comfortable space to enjoy their favorite coffee drinks, hot chocolates, shakes and baked goods.

The renovation project, which began in January, included updates to the café's interior and exterior design, as well as the installation of new equipment and technology to enhance the overall customer experience.

Customers can now enjoy a wider selection of seating, as well as an expanded menu of delicious pastries, toasties, paninis and sandwiches.

Bewiched Coffee owner, Matt Fountain, said: "We're thrilled to unveil our newly refurbished café to the community.

"Our goal with this renovation was to create a warm and inviting space for our customers to relax and enjoy a great cup of freshly roasted coffee.

"We're confident that our customers will love the updates we've made, and we can't wait to serve them in our newly renovated café which opened at 7.45am today (Thursday, January 19).

"This was our second store when we opened in 2012 and being directly next to Costa, many people questioned that decision, but the people of Kettering have embraced our offer and the store has gone from strength to strength.

"You could say that our brand was made and debuted in Wellingborough and cemented in Kettering.

"We could not have gone on the journey that we have without the Kettering store.

"We have to thank every single customer that has taken a chance on us over the years, we always have and always will reinvest back into our stores and are constantly looking at ways to improve our offer.”

The Kettering store is open daily from 7.45am to 6.30pm, and is located at 34 High Street, Kettering.

Bewiched Coffee is an independent coffee shop chain based in Kettering, which now has 15 stores throughout Northants, Cambridgeshire and Warwickshire.

They opened the first independent purpose-built drive thru coffee offer in the UK in 2021, and they have several more drive thru units planned over the next two years.

