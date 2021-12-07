Bereaved Kettering family's 'uninhabitable' home to get DIY SOS makeover by volunteers

A bereaved Kettering family will get help to make their home inhabitable thanks to volunteers and the makers of BBC TV's DIY SOS Big Build programme.

The McAuley family's plans to create a new home for the newlyweds and their children were put on hold when dad of four Shaun was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Tragically Shaun died last month, leaving wife Lindsey with their two children and two daughters from her previous marriage.

Lindsey and Shaun McAuley

A spokesman for DIY SOS said: "A family torn apart by illness, loss and terrible grief, need DIY SOS’s help and kind trade volunteers to complete their build and bring the family back home.

"We’ll be building a place to reunite a family under one roof, a place to grieve and a place to begin a new life-chapter together. DIY SOS would be extremely grateful for trade volunteers and/or donate products, to assist in this charitable and very emotional build. Thank you."

Midwife Lindsey married ex-Royal Engineer Shaun McAuley on December 12, 2019. With two children of their own and two daughters from Lindsey’s previous marriage, the family were united by marriage and excited about their future together.

This summer Shaun fell ill and initially he had an operation on his kidneys and bowel but within months was struck down by an aggressive cancer and tragically died in November.

DIY SOS is asking for volunteers to help the McAuley family

The spokesman added: "Lindsey and her four children are obviously devastated, and their grief is compounded by the fact that their home is currently uninhabitable.

"Before Shaun’s cancer diagnosis, the couple began an ambitious building project to extend the house and create space for the family to live together.

"A local builder worked with them to put in foundations, the walls and roof and get the extension up to first fix. The plan was for Shaun to finish the build himself. The house is currently uninhabitable. The family are living with Lindsey’s parents and their oldest daughter has had to move out and is living with her father."

If you think you can help the family in the BBC DIY SOS Big Build episode there is a trades day on Tuesday, December 14, where trades people can pledge help and materials.

Nick Knowles and his team of purple shirted experts will transform the Kettering home

The build will take place over a week from Sunday, January 16, to Sunday, January 23, 2022.

To register an interest please register at [email protected]