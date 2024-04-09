Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bench erected to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III was unveiled in Corby last week.

Corby Old Village Residents Association worked with Corby Town Council and North Northamptonshire Council officers on the project over several months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After considering several venues, a space on the Charter Field was agreed by all, and the bench was unveiled in the Charter Field last Friday (April 5).

The bench at its unveiling last week

Beverly Blackburn, chair of the association, said: “I would like to thank Corby Town Council, Cllr Pengelly, Cllr Colquhoun, NNC Parks Division and last but not least, Corby Old Village Neighbourhood Association for working together to buy and install this commemorative bench to our King on Charter Field.

“Hopefully, Corby residents will enjoy this tasteful addition to the town.”

Cllr William Colquhoun said: “This is a great community who always pull together, it’s been a pleasure working with them all to help get the bench in place and I want to say a big well done to all involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Pengelly, leader of the town council, said: “The local community came to us and told us what they wanted and working in partnership we delivered.

A bench erected to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III was unveiled in Corby last week

“It was great to see Rosina Howe unveil the bench on Friday on behalf of the community. The town council will continue to support organisations in the town so if you have a project get in touch.”