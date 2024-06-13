Ben & Jerry's is latest to join Rushden Lakes' ever-growing list of pop-up food and drink outlets
Ben & Jerry’s is now open with a pop-up unit in Central Boulevard at the retail and leisure development just off the A45 at Rushden.
Fans of the American brand which sells ice cream, frozen yogurt and sorbet will be able to choose from a range of flavours, which come with the choice of a cone or a cup.
The new pop-up outlet, which has just opened for business, will be open seven days a week with cash and card accepted.
Ben & Jerry’s is the latest addition to the food and drink offering at Rushden Lakes, joining a line-up boasting well-known chains as well as independents offering a bite to eat or a tasty treat.
It’s arrival comes as the food court at Rushden Lakes continues to grow, with visitors now able to enjoy Krispy Kreme, which opened in April, The Stop Gap, Vaarista, The Spud Shack and Greek Street Food.
Speaking about the food court, which is located between L’Occitane and Fat Face, a Rushden Lakes spokesman said: “The area is really starting to grow.
"We have some seating in this outdoor space too.”
Rushden Lakes has more than 46 stores, 19 restaurants and six leisure facilities all set by the lake, as well as The Wildlife Trust’s onsite visitor centre providing wildlife discovery and bird watching.
For more information about the retail park, go to www.rushdenlakes.com.
