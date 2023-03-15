A former Northamptonshire Police sergeant whose boorish behaviour created a ‘hostile, intimidating and degrading’ working environment for female colleagues would have been sacked had he not already quit.

Richard Hall resigned before an internal misconduct hearing took place last Friday and did not attend it himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he had admitted gross misconduct and apologised to former colleagues affected by his behaviour, the force said.

He was a former officer with Northants Police

The hearing was told Hall, who worked in Wellingborough, slapped a colleague on the bottom at a wedding at which they were both guests in September 2021.

He reminded her of that incident when they both attended another social event several months later and he went on to make further inappropriate comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also tried to lick a colleague’s face while they sat in a photo booth during a Christmas party in December 2019, the panel heard.

The misconduct hearing was also told he asked uninvited questions that made a colleague uncomfortable in September 2020, made comments about a woman’s personal life in February 2021 and that the pattern of behaviour had continued in December 2021 and January 2022.

The panel, chaired by Northamptonshire Police’s temporary chief constable Paul Gibson, found the allegations proven and that the behaviour was inappropriate.

It said Mr Hall failed to treat junior officers with respect and courtesy and failed to maintain a professional boundary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also said his treatment of the women had been ‘specifically based on their sex’ and his behaviour was likely to undermine public confidence in the police.