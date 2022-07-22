Bee rescue in Northamptonshire village as 40,000 bees set up home in chimney

By Josh Widdicombe, Nish Kumar
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 9:26 am
Bee rescue Mawsley
Our reporters Nish Kumar and Josh Widdicombe are on the scene of the recovery of 40,000 bees from a chimney in Mawsley, near Kettering.

Northamptonshire bee rescue

  • Follow our reporters Josh and Nish on a very special bee rescue
  • The bees will be removed using specialist equipment – a type of bee vacuum – to keep them alive so they can be transferred to a safer place. 
  • Experts have been using scaffolding on the chimney to access the location where the bees were found by the homeowners. 
  • The vacuum has been attached to the top of the chimney. Once the expert are confident that they have removed most of the bees, a bricklayer will crack the top off to remove the honeycomb and any stragglers
  • The bees have been vacuumed out and now the honey comb will be extracted
  • Josh Widdicombe has dropped his phone down the chimney
  • Phone recovered - but covered in honey
  • Breaking news regarding chimney status
  • The ‘chimney’ is ornamental
  • The extraction has been safely completed
Thanks for joining us today, have a wonderful Sunday

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 11:06

That's it for the live blog! The bees have been safely extracted and now are being taken to the farm for safe (bee)keeping.

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 10:52

The extraction has BEEn a resounding success

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 10:52

Our reporter has obtained a piece of the honey!

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 10:51

Josh Widdicombe with some of the honeycomb from the ‘chimney'
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 10:45

Our reporter on the scene is aiming to obtain a comment from the extractors

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 10:43

The extraction is complete!

And most importantly has been handled safely

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 10:41

Josh Widdicombe on the scene of the bee rescue
Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 10:32

This is a huge step, as any remaining bees will follow the Queen 👑

Sunday, 24 July, 2022, 10:31

The Queen Bee is in the box! 🐝

