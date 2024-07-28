Beaver preparations accelerate as work begins to build enclosure near Rushden Lakes
Later this year the Wildlife Trust, supported by Anglian Water through its Get River Positive fund, will be releasing a family of beavers at Delta Pit, close to Rushden Lakes.
Before they arrive, an enclosure needs to be built and a 1.6km fence is set to be constructed over the next four weeks.
Ben Casey, beaver project officer, said: “This is an exciting step in the beaver reintroduction project as we create an enclosure for the new arrivals. The return of these amazing animals to this area is now starting to feel real.
“The terms of the licence we have from Natural England means that we need to keep the beavers in one area and monitor them over the next five years, which is why we need to build this fence.
"I’m excited to see what happens after they arrive as they set to work managing this ecosystem in their own unique way. As they gnaw trees, feed, build a lodge and start a family they will be transforming the area into a diverse wetland habitat which will support a range of other species.”
A fence line route was cleared last year, and now a sturdy, chew-proof 1.2m high barrier will be constructed.
The Wildlife Trust in Northamptonshire announced in July 2023 that beavers, which are often known as eco-engineers, will help to maintain the wet woodland habitat around Delta Pit, by creating a dynamic and diverse wetland habitat.
Over time the beavers are expected to reduce scrub growth and manage willows on the site which in turn will increase the area of reedbed in the lake. The pair will be sourced via Beaver Trust, and are due to arrive in autumn.
Chris Gerrard, Head of Landscape Transformation at Anglian Water added: “Restoring rivers and wetlands, and working collaboratively with others is at the heart of our Get River Positive commitments.
“We need to restore the health of rivers across our region, and what better way to approach this than with this brilliant nature-based solution. We’re proud to support the Wildlife Trust throughout this project and are excited to see what happens next.”
