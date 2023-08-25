The beautiful new memorial walk is dedicated to Cyril Sellars. Image: North Northamptonshire Council

A memorial garden dedicated to the man who helped transform Coronation Park as part of a group of hard-working volunteers has been formally opened by his widow.

Sheila Sellars opened the Cyril Sellars Memorial Walk in the much-loved Corby park which has been given a revamp by North Northamptonshire Council.

Following storms across winter 2021/2022, several established trees were damaged to the point they required removing and a large pine tree also fell directly onto a rose arbour, causing irreparable structural damage.

NNC vice-chair Lora Lawman opens the walk with Cryil's widow Sheila Sellars. Image: NNC

Working closely with partners, the team at North Northamptonshire Council started a regeneration scheme in summer 2022, with the garden being designed to have a contemporary feel, incorporating a set of new gates which depict the succession of the moon - to symbolise rebirth.

Given Corby’s historic links to the steel works, steel has been used throughout alongside a memorial constructed of stone previously used on the site.

The plaques which once hung on the walls of the arbour have been given a new home and the tree and bench in memory of Collette Gallacher have also been tied into the new scheme.

Sadly, while work was taking place on the Memorial Walk, Cyril Sellars, a long-standing previous chair and Friend of Coronation Park and former Spirit of Corby winner, died. Cyril’s dedication and involvement helped to shape the park and with this in mind, it was decided that the newly launched memorial garden would be in his name - the Cyril Sellars Memorial Walk.

James and Susan Lowe, who are part of the Friends of Coronation Park that have maintained the park for two decades. Image: Paul Balmer

Cllr Harriet Pentland, the council’s Executive Member for Climate and Green Environment, said: “It was lovely to be back at Coronation Park and open the new memorial walk, which has been thoughtfully dedicated to a much-loved member of the Coronation Park community.

It really is a lovely space for people to reflect and remember loved ones, whilst enjoying the rest of the park.

“It is great that after the terrible storms which caused irreparable damage, our team have been able to work closely with partners, including the brilliant Friends of Coronation Park, to create this quiet and peaceful area that will be used by generations for years to come.”

James Lowe, the Chairman of Friends of Coronation Park said: ”I am so glad that the memorial walk has been dedicated to Cyril as a bench would not have been a fitting tribute, as Cyril spent so many years walking around the park talking to the community and litter picking.”

Memorial plaques have been incorporated into the design. Image: NNC

The Workers’ memorial has been re-sited from the top of Coronation Park to the more fitting location of the memorial garden following its refurbishment, which was arranged by a representative of the GMB union - Alan Irwin.

The design has also ensured that the walk is accessible to all, with everything on one level whilst allowing for people to reflect and spend time there.