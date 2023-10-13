Beatles, Bowie, Pink Floyd and ABBA memorabilia star at Wellingborough auction
Fans of some of the world’s biggest-selling pop artists will be able to bid on items of iconic retro memorabilia due to go to under the hammer next week (Wednesday, October 18).
Wellingborough’s Graham Budd Auctions is hosting its first ever vinyl and pop culture sale, ranging from autographs by David Bowie to a tin of beans signed by Chris De Burgh.
Highlights include a signed piece of paper from each member of The Beatles during the Fab Four’s six-night show in Somerset back in 1963 estimated to sell at £4,000 to £6,000.
Four signed albums from legend David Bowie, including Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Low and Change, are all estimated at £800 to £1,000 each.
Screaming Lord Sutch’s legendary leopard print jacket, first worn in his memorable run in the 1983 election for the Monster Raving Looney party, is estimated at £400 to £600.
Nearly 100-years-old, a classic illuminated glass HMV shop light from 1930 is also up for grabs at an estimate of £2,500 to £3,500.
Buyers will also have the opportunity to purchase what might be the most expensive tin of beans, signed by Chris De Burgh, as a joke gift from a tour, estimated at £80 to £100.
Other merchandise includes more items dedicated and signed by the pop icons Slade, Pink Floyd, ABBA, Manic Street Preachers and Artic Monkeys.
Records and vintage artefacts have seen a ramp in popularity in the digital age with nearly 3 million LPs sold in the past year.
For all the items go to https://bidlive.grahambuddauctions.co.uk/auctions/8694/srgrah10058