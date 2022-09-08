'Beaten' business closes doors after 25 years on High Street

A high street deli will shut up shop for the final time later this month after admitting defeat after 25 years in business.

Anita’s Deli in High Street, Irthlingborough will close to customers on September 23 after supplying hungry customers with hot and cold snacks.

Owner Anita Wilson and her team thanked all her customers for their support but said they have ‘finally been beaten’.

Anita's Deli in High Street Irthlingborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “This is a decision that has not been easy in fact we are all devastated. We will miss our amazing customers and appreciate your support over the last 25 years that we have been in Irthlingborough. Unfortunately we have finally been beaten.”

The shop in High Street sells fresh bread, cakes, filled rolls, sandwiches and baguettes as well as enjoy-at-home cream teas, and event catering.

She added: “Please come and see us before we go. I would also like to thank my wonderful, loyal dedicated staff who I will miss like crazy and without whom we could not have achieved such a well-loved business

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to serve you all over the last 25 years. I’ve watched your kids grow up and have babies of their own, we’ve looked forward to our chats and listened to your dramas. I’ve lost some very special people, had some the most lovely customers, some are just like friends, and without doubt some awesome staff.”