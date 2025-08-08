Battle of Britain Memorial Flight to flypast Corby Fire Station open day and may be seen from Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden
Due to pass the station in Phoenix Parkway between 1pm and 1.30pm on Saturday (August 9) the planes will then fly south to its next appointment in Luton – flying over Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.
Visitors to the fun day Corby Fire Station open day can enjoy stalls, food, drink and entertainment including a tombola, Reaper Squad and Spider-Man in attendance all from 10am to 4pm.
As well as seeing the fire station, meeting firefighters and enjoying tours of fire trucks there will be a live demonstrations.
Entry is free and money raised by stalls will be donated to the Firefighters Charity. The Battle of Britain flyover is scheduled to pass over Corby between 1pm and 1.30pm having travelled from Crowland near Peterborough where it is due between 12.49pm and 1.19pm.
Corby residents need to keep their eyes peeled for the flypast due between 1pm and 1.30pm. The planes will then pass over the Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden areas as they fly over Luton some time between between 1.22pm and 1.52pm.
