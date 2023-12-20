Battle for Wellingborough seat begins as voters say what they want from their next MP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With three candidates already throwing their hat into the ring hoping to become the next MP for the Wellingborough constituency, the first day of the by-election campaign has begun in earnest.

Hitting the streets early with Labour candidate Gen Kitchen, who has promised ‘a fresh start’, was Jon Ashworth MP, the shadow paymaster general, hoping to get ahead of the opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberal Democrat candidate Ana Savage Gunn was announced last month following in the wake of Labour, with Will Morris for the Green Party declaring today.

Top row l-r Susan Kale, Camilla Perkins, Annasis Kelly, Brian Hackett Bottom row l-r Vimal Shah, Emma Dubignon and June Chimes, Keith Maycock, Kevin Wharwood

With the news that Peter Bone has lost his seat still fresh, the prospect of a new MP for the town and area came as a surprise to some shoppers and elicited an eye roll from others.

Promising to listen to the people of Wellingborough, we asked residents what they wanted as their number one priority for any incoming MP for the area.

The majority of those stopping to chat want Wellingborough town centre facilities and safety improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shop worker Susan Kale said: “We need more investment for the town centre. It’s the most important thing. It’s scary at night but the police are very busy. There’s not enough police.”

Jon Ashworth MP with Wellingborough prospective parliamentary candidate for the Labour Party, Gen Kitchen

Agreeing, Keith Maycock said: “Improving the state of the town centre and trying to attract shops to the town centre, something such as Wilkos and more police. I don’t like coming into town at night-time.”

Mother and daughter June Chimes and Emma Dubignon also wanted the town centre ‘sorted out’.

June said: “They need to sort out the town centre because it’s rubbish, they could do it with investment from central government. It used to be a lovely market town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma agreed: “There needs to be more independent shops and have a crackdown on crime.”

Annasis Kelly would also like action on the town centre and was glad to see the back of Mr Bone.

She said: “We need someone not like him! We need someone good to run the town.”

Vimal Shah had two main priorities – improving the town centre environment and improve mental and physical health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There needs to be a lot more attractive brands in the town centre. There needs to be an emphasis on well-being, both physical and mental. We should have access to GPs 24/7.”

Homebase worker Kevin Wharwood said his priority would be keeping the streets clean.

He said: “My priority would be garbage disposal. They don’t come often enough. Things are left in the street.”

Brian Hackett, who used to vote Labour and swapped to the Conservatives, said any incoming MP should prioritise immigration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Cut immigration. You only have to look at the town. It’s getting worse and worse. I’m Wellingborough born and bred and they are taking us for a ride. We voted for Brexit, but that’s not happened. Send the boats back and tip them over. I will vote in the by-election and I will be voting for Gen Kitchen.”

Camilla Perkins couldn’t choose one priority.

She said: “Crime, the cost of living, affordable housing, and health are all equally important."