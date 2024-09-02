Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A battery binned in a skip at Corby’s recycling centre has sparked a fire – and a call to the emergency services.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at the recycling centre on Kettering Road, Weldon, just before 2.30pm on Friday, August 30.

It was discovered that the fire had been caused by a battery binned in a household skip.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two crews from Corby attended and found a small quantity of rubbish was on fire. They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames and dampen the rubbish down, and returned to the station just after 3pm.

“The fire started as a result of a battery in a household skip.

“Household batteries that are being thrown away in rubbish and recycling bins can cause incidents such as this one.”

Residents have been urged never put any kind of battery into a bin. Batteries should taken to battery recycling collection points in supermarkets, or to household waste recycling centres. Batteries from unwanted devices should be removed before recycling.