A man carrying a baseball bat has fallen through a conservatory roof, frightening the resident who was in the house at the time.

The man who was carrying the bat had to be let out of the house by the scared occupier from the home in Lea Way.

Police officers believe the incident could be linked to another incident in the same street four hours later when a man with a baseball bat attacked a front door.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in possession of a baseball bat in the Lea Way area of Wellingborough?

Lea Way, Wellingborough/ Google

“Witnesses are being sought after incidents at two separate residential addresses in Lea Way, between 8.20pm on Friday, December 27 and 12.30am on Saturday, December 28, which are believed to be linked.

“In the first incident, a white male with a baseball bat fell through the roof of a conservatory and had to be let out of the address by the frightened occupier. The offender fled on foot.

"However, shortly after midnight, the same male is believed to have attacked the front door of a residential address in Lea Way, using the baseball bat.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man carrying a baseball bat in Lea Way or surrounding area between the relevant times.

“Anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Please quote incident number 24000766308/767650 when providing any information.