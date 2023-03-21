Barton Seagrave's Paige so proud as she releases debut novel

A Barton Seagrave mum says she excited for what the future holds after releasing her debut novel.

Silenced By Love, by veterinary nurse Paige Spittle, went on sale earlier this month and is the first in a three-part series.

The self-published fiction book is based on subjects that Paige has been through including online dating and abuse – and she wants to turn it into a film or TV series.

Paige with her book at Magazine Heaven.

Paige, 27, said: "I have always had a passion for writing ever since I went to school. A year ago I started to embrace my creative side and put pen to paper about real-life issues that people have gone through, including me.

"It took me a long while to get through the healing process and to be able to talk about it but it has a good ending.

"I want to show people that they can get out of the darkness and into the light – it does not define them."

The book is being stocked in Magazine Heaven at Rushden Lakes, where Paige is also holding a book signing in May.

It’s also on Amazon in Kindle and paperback – and Paige said she was so excited to hold the book in her hands.

She said: "It was incredible. I felt a huge sense of achievement and I was really proud.”

Paige has already finished the manuscript for her second book, Silenced By Fear, and is taking a break before writing the third part called Breaking The Silence.