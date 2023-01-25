Barton Seagrave's Carol stunned as she's honoured for bereavement support work

A Barton Seagrave woman who has spent decades volunteering in bereavement support after her daughter’s death says she’s humbled after being honoured by the King.

Carol Keach puts in countless hours helping others who are grieving through charity The Compassionate Friends (TCF) and holds support groups for those who have lost a child.

She was awarded a British Empire Medal in King Charles III’s New Year honours but was in Jamaica with husband Adrian at the time and, having just returned, is finally able to celebrate with friends.

Carol Keach has been awarded a British Empire Medal

But when she was first told of the honour in an email she thought it was a scam.

Carol, 78, said: "I had no idea it was coming. When I got the email from the Cabinet Office just before Christmas I totally thought it was a scam.

"I really did not think it was anything important. My daughter Rebecca arrived just as I received it and she was aware that something was going on in the background.

"She said 'it's not a scam mum, it's real'. It was something of a shock. I'm completely humbled by it."

Carol and Adrian’s daughter Naomi was 14 when she died in a car accident in Barton Seagrave in April 1990. Soon after her death Carol felt she needed to do something and became aware of national charity TCF, a peer support group for parents whose children have died at any age and of any cause.

She got in touch with them and her role as a volunteer contact grew from there. What was a little local Kettering area branch became quite a big one – the only in Northamptonshire – as they met monthly and held fundraising events.

Former teacher Carol, who worked at Barton Seagrave Primary School and Millbrook Junior School, helped to run sympathetic support groups, one-to-one support sessions and social events for members and raised thousands of pounds.

Through her decades of volunteering she has supported well over 200 families and a lot of friendships have developed. The work has also taken her to the House of Lords with family members also becoming involved – husband of 55 years Adrian had a regional role at the charity and daughter Rebecca was the charity's chair of the board of trustees.

Carol said: "It brought something positive out of an otherwise negative situation and it gave me and Adrian a focus in life.

"I think our daughter would be quite proud of what we have done."

Adrian, 80, added: "Life is never the same after the loss of a child but you can learn to live again and it's that hope and help that Carol has given to so many people who have gone through it.

"I'm immensely proud of her, there's no doubt about that."

Carol has also been a member of St Botolph's Church for more than 70 years and has helped with the choir and coffee shop.

Bereaved parents and their families who need support can contact TCF’s national helpline on 0345 123 2304 from 10am to 4pm or 7pm to 10pm every day.

