Barton Seagrave residents 'living in fear' after knife attack

Residents living in a quiet street in Barton Seagrave say they are scared after a gang forced their way into a house and slashed a man with a knife.

Eye-witnesses saw the masked men arrive after they heard a car arrive outside the property in Leeson Crescent last night (July 19) between 10pm and 10.50pm.

The male victim was treated for his injuries in hospital but they are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing at this time.

One resident said: “There was a squeal of brakes. Four men hooded up in black clothes walked up to the house. The door was shut. The masked men got into the front door.

"That’s when people called the police. We’re devastated and scared. Barton Seagrave people are living in fear.”

Emergency services personnel attended the scene with four police cars and two ambulances.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a man was attacked with a knife in Leeson Crescent, Barton Seagrave.

“The incident happened last night (July 19) between 10pm and 10.50pm when a group of offenders forced their way into a property and once inside, slashed a man with a knife.

“The man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing at this time.

“Two men aged 31 and 18 have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.