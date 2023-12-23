The development would see 58 homes built on a paddock

People in Barton Seagrave may be receiving a rather unusual gift in their Christmas stockings as campaigners opposed to a housing development get their message out.

More than 65 roadside signs highlighting objections to a housing estate proposed for a paddock off Barton Road have been put around the area with some being sold as festive gifts.

As well as showing support for the campaign, the ‘stop’ signs voice the claims made by those against the developer Manor Oak’s plans.

Tina Murphy with some of the signs in Barton Road, Barton Seagrave/National World

Resident and founder of Save Barton Seagrave’s Spinneys (SBSS) John Hunter has been pleased with the response to the signs that has raised awareness around the area.

He said: “Nobody will benefit from this (development) but the landowners and the developers. It is the thin end of the wedge.

"The application is pointless and unnecessary. It's really touched a nerve with a lot of people and we now have more than 900 members in the Save Barton Seagrave's Spinneys Facebook group.

“We are trying to raise awareness as so many residents we speak to have no idea what is being cooked up here, particularly the older generation who aren't online all day.”

The junction in Barton Road, Barton Seagrave where the access road would be built /National World

The ‘stop’ signs with the wording ‘no more houses, save Barton’s green space, we say no to more congestion’ have been on sale for £10 each with the first 65 boards sold out with more on order.

A total of 58 properties have been proposed for the field between homes on Barton Hill, next to the village cricket pitch and a spinney, accessed from the main A6 between Kettering and Burton Latimer.

Mr Hunter said: “We already have congested roads in Barton. The dangerous proposed junction is on the brow of a hill where schoolchildren cross daily.

"Local services – schools, dentists, doctors – are bursting already. We have already got seven-and-a-half year’s worth of housing stock, and 5,000 houses in Hanwood Park going up, so there’s no need for more houses in Barton in a conservation zone.”

Some of the signs in Barton Road, Barton Seagrave/National World

People are still able to comment on the application with the objections window open throughout December.

Fellow SBSS campaigner Tina Murphy said: “Barton deserves better. We are fighting back. The density of build is 80 per cent. This development is greed not need.

"The paddock next to the spinney is foraging land for wildlife and the junction is going to be dangerous – it’s on the brow of a hill. This development is the straw that has broken the camel’s back.”