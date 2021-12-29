Barton Seagrave burglar steals cash, card and identity papers

A burglary at a Barton Seagrave home resulted in the victim having valuables including cash, a bank card and identity papers stolen.

The incident took place overnight on December 13 to 14 at a house in Belvoir Drive in the Kettering suburb.

Northamptonshire Police have appealed for anyone with information or for witnesses to come forward.

Police file pic

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for information following a burglary in Belvoir Drive, Barton Seagrave.

"The incident happened between 11.45pm on Monday, December 13, and 5.20am on Tuesday, December 14, when the unknown offender/s gained entry to the property and once inside, stole a number of items including cash, a bank card, a passport and a driving licence."