Barton Seagrave brothers' Ukraine aid efforts for refugees

A kind-hearted pair of brothers from Barton Seagrave have joined in the aid efforts to help Ukrainian families fleeing the war and seeking sanctuary in Poland.

Year 7 Latimer Arts College student Joseph Atkins, 12, and his 10-year-old brother Louie, a Year 6 pupil at Barton Seagrave Primary School, have collected 20 boxes filled with products for refugees.

The boxes are part of a shipment of donations that are to be transported to Zamość in eastern Poland, organised by Burton Latimer resident Aga Andrews.

Joseph and Louie have also written letters of hope to put inside the boxes and children from Little Peeps childcare services have created beautiful pictures for refugee children.

Mum Emma Atkins said: "I'm immensely proud of them. They are superstars. It was their idea.

"Both boys are very concerned about what is occurring in Ukraine, they asked me if they could do anything to help. I suggested collecting donations of essential items so we set them up their own Facebook page which I monitor. They converse and reply to all comments and inboxes themselves.

"They have so far collected hundreds of toothpaste tubes and toothbrushes, toiletries, paracetamol, nappies, colouring books, first aid kits and oxygen masks."

The schoolboys have received more than £150 in cash donations that they have used to buy items to add to the boxes - shopping armed with their calculators.

All the goodies collected by the boys have been packed by the Atkins family with contents labels in English, Polish and Ukrainian stuck on the boxes.

The boys have started collecting donations for the next humanitarian run to the refugee centre in Zamość.

They are now looking for long-life food including baby food and formula milk, long-life milk and juices, and small Easter eggs to treat children.

Kind - 10-year-old brother Louie a Year 6 pupil at Barton Seagrave Primary School and Year 7 Latimer Arts College student Joseph Atkins, 12,

Mum Emma said: "The people now need food. There's no use people having toothbrushes if they are starving. We know that the deliveries are getting through because we have seen photos of the boxes being unloaded.