Rushden’s annual dog show returns to Hall Park on September 3, showing off the town’s premier pooches across plenty of unique and creative categories.

In the Walled Garden, judging will take place from 11am until 4pm, people are urged to bring their furry friends to the park to be judged in classes such as ‘cutest puppy’, ‘scruffiest mutt’, and ‘fastest sausage pizza eating dog’.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “Town councillor and former mayor of Rushden, Cesare Marinaro of Pizzeria Venezia has been making ‘dog friendly pizza for this since we began in 2015, and this class is always one of our most popular with dogs and owners alike.”

The competition will be fierce at Bark in the Park this year

Local retail and charity stalls will feature, as well as Beat Route Radio providing a live broadcast of the show. Refreshments will also be available including a hog roast, and a Pimm’s and Peroni stall.

A ‘luxury tombola’ will offer prizes such as family tickets to Woburn Safari Park and a day pass to visit Bletchley Park.

The day will finish with a presentation of trophies for Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show, which will be judged from the winners of the classes held throughout what will be the eighth annual showcase in Rushden.

Each class costs £2 per dog to enter.