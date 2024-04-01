Kelly Hoyle from Rothwell was back before Northampton Magistrates' Court after breaching an order banning her from owning horses. Image: RSPCA / National World

A woman ordered by a court not to keep horses for five years was found to have illegally kept two of her animals.

Last year, two of Kelly Hoyle’s horses had to be put down after RSPCA inspectors found them in a dreadful condition in a field covered in broken glass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One had a necrotic penis and another was so thin her bones were visible through her skin. She also had melanomas.

There was no grazing for the animals and food on the floor was covered in mould. Both animals had to be put to sleep.

Hoyle of Glendon Road, Rothwell, was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and of failing to meet an animal’s welfare needs.

At a hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in November she was given a suspended prison term and banned from keeping horses for five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hoyle, 43, was back in court on Thursday (March 28) after she breached that ban.

Prosecuting, Cheryl Burridge, told the court that in February this year, Hoyle was spotted by a member of the public riding a horse in a field off Stoke Road. This triggered an inspection of her premises and officers found two horses they believed to be in her possession.

Investigations showed that they had been sold for £40 to a local farrier, but not until January, meaning they had been owned by her for two months after her ban had come into force.

Mitigating for the jobless mother-of-three, Richard Bolch said: “She’s been in and around horses for all of her life. One of these horses was nine and one was 14. They were middle aged and a pensioner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the original order was made in November there were discussions between her and various people about her two remaining horses but the official transaction didn’t happen until January.

"One of the horses was very difficult to handle and she wanted to be sure she trusted the person she was selling it to.

"She went about things the wrong way.”

Mr Bolch said that she was receiving treatment for mental health conditions and had been engaging well with mental health services.

A probation officer in court said that activating the suspended sentence would have a ‘catastrophic’ effect on Hoyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing Hoyle, Deputy District Judge Samantha Rastogi said: “This was an unfortunate incident and has put you at grave risk in terms of your suspended sentence.”

However, the judge said that she was satisfied that Hoyle had been attempting to comply with the order and warned her that she must be more open with probation officers in the future.

She was given a further six months on the end of her 23 week suspended prison sentence, meaning it now runs for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and costs of £85. The amounts will be deducted from her benefits at a rate of £20 per month.