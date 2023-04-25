A farm near Higham Ferrers is set to host a three-day spectacular as enthusiasts roll into town with all things retro for a bank holiday weekend of family fun.

Displays of classic cars, motorbikes, steam engines and lorries will be on show with visitors able to watch steam-ups and arena shows, browse crafts and models, as well as grab a bite to eat at the food stands.

Fun for all the family has been promised by organisers Rushden couple James and Debbie Worboys.

Steam engines will be on display all weekend

Debbie said: “We have a wealth of knowledge and a dedicated team, all donating their time to ensure a great day out. “We are really looking forward to the weekend. It takes 12 months to organise but we enjoy seeing the public with happy faces.”

The fun fair of traditional rides from colourful carousels to the ever popular Wall of Death stunt show will run alongside vintage vehicles steam engines and military vehicles.

Set up in 2019, the East Midlands Steam and Country Show event is located at Lancaster Farm in Chelveston Road, Higham Ferrers.

Tickets will be available on the day at the gate with the show opening on Saturday, April 29 at 10am. Entry for adults is £8, concessions £5, with children aged between five and 13 £4. Under-fives are free – a family ticket (2+2) is £20.

Fairground rides - file picture

Opening times are Saturday (April 29) and Sunday, April 30 from 10am to 5pm, and Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, from 10am to 4pm.

Free parking is on site with a number of disabled spaces.