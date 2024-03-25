Balaclava-wearing thief jumps over counter and grabs tobacco products from Raunds store
and live on Freeview channel 276
A balaclava-wearing thief who grabbed products from the Co-op in Raunds is wanted by police after a raid on the tobacco kiosk.
The incident took place during store opening hours when a man in dark clothes jumped over the counter and helped himself to cigarettes.
Police officers who are investigating are asking for witnesses to come forward with information about the theft.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are sought after the theft of tobacco products from a shop in Brook Street, Raunds. The incident occurred between 8.30pm and 8.40pm on Saturday, March 23, when a white male dressed in dark clothing and wearing a balaclava jumped the counter and stole the items.
“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 please quote incident number 24000172888.”