Balaclava-wearing thief jumps over counter and grabs tobacco products from Raunds store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A balaclava-wearing thief who grabbed products from the Co-op in Raunds is wanted by police after a raid on the tobacco kiosk.

The incident took place during store opening hours when a man in dark clothes jumped over the counter and helped himself to cigarettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers who are investigating are asking for witnesses to come forward with information about the theft.

Raunds Co-op in Brook Street/Google

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are sought after the theft of tobacco products from a shop in Brook Street, Raunds. The incident occurred between 8.30pm and 8.40pm on Saturday, March 23, when a white male dressed in dark clothing and wearing a balaclava jumped the counter and stole the items.