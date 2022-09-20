Balaclava-wearing knife gang rob victim in Wellingborough
His phone was stolen
A man was robbed at knifepoint in a Wellingborough park by a gang of up to five men wearing balaclavas who stole his iPhone.
The victim was walking across Castlefields Park between the cemetery and Isebrook Hospital in Irthlingborough Road when he was approached by a group of men.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, that took place between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, September 1, to come forward.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The group, all of whom were wearing balaclavas, threatened the man with a knife and stole his iPhone SE. One of the offenders is believed to have spoken with a West Indies/Jamaican accent.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.