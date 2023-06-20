Bakery boss blown away as customers queue in the street for new Rothwell shop

A bakery boss says he’s been blown away by the response of Rothwell residents after opening a new shop in the town.

Olivers served its first customers in Market Hill on Thursday (June 15) and has seen people queue in the street to get in, even in today’s pouring rain.

Their hot and cold treats are proving to be very popular – in fact so popular that it took director Philip Race a bit by surprise.

The new bakery has opened its doors. Credit: Olivers Rothwell

He said: "It's been amazing. It's raining today (Tuesday) and people are still queuing outside to get in.

"I'm shocked by how busy we've been. Usually when you open a shop you expect it to ease in but from day one it's been full-on.

"Everyone has said this is what they wanted in the area and that it's what the town needed."

Philip previously worked for bakery chain Oliver Adams – which at its peak had more than 60 shops – before being made redundant after 38 years.

When the business went bust a small number of shops were taken over by another bakery, which was later taken on by Philip and business partner Chris Biggs, who lives in Rothwell. They named it The Kingsley Bakery and kept two shops – one in Northampton and one in Leighton Buzzard – which trade as Olivers.

Their new Rothwell shop, in the old Plotter's Table cafe, has created just under 10 jobs for local people.

It serves up food including pasties, sausage and bacon baps, cold filled rolls, fresh cream cakes, doughnuts, scones, muffins and biscuits.

Philip added: "We want to put something back into the community.