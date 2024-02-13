Badger tied in knots in Northamptonshire school football goal netting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An adult badger got into difficulty on a school football pitch in Guilsborough, West Northamptonshire recently when he became entangled in a football net during the night.

The Northamptonshire Badger Group was called in after the young male was spotted on a Saturday morning thrashing around in the goal by a contractor who was onsite to paint the football pitch lines ahead of the school reopening after school holidays.

With help from The Nutkin Ward, he was cut out of the netting and contained, before being transferred to The Nutkin Ward for a full assessment. Thankfully he was unharmed and was released later that night back to his territory.

Badger caught in school goal netting

Entanglement of wildlife in sport netting is an increasing problem. It causes huge distress, extensive injuries and even death, if the animal is not found in time. When an animal is caught in netting, their struggle to free themselves, ends up causing them to be more entangled and increases their distress. Constriction injuries can also present themselves days after release so a full assessment of the injuries is important before an animal is released.

It is an important time of year for badgers as it is cub season and badgers will be moving around more in the next few months. Mother badgers will have dependent cubs underground and it is important that any avoidable dangers, such as netting, are removed. Badgers already have many threats and are the number one animal killed on the road in road traffic collisions. Spring being the peak time for this, and they don’t need any more dangers with netting, especially when they are avoidable.

The local badger group is appealing to all establishments to raise the netting to prevent these incidents from happening. If anyone finds a badger or other wildlife caught in netting, they are advised to call a local wildlife rescue immediately.

www.northamptonshirebadgers.co.uk.

Badger rescued from netting and contained in cage.

For nearly over 50 years Northamptonshire Badger Group, a dedicated group of volunteers, has been actively involved in the welfare of badgers in Northamptonshire. They collect and record data on badgers, their activity and setts to hold an accurate picture.

Supply information and work with authorities, planners, developers and highways to help protect badgers and their habitat from development and encourage space for badgers and co-existence. Encourage the use of roadside warnings and road tunnels.