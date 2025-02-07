Back to prison for Wellingborough man caught 'openly dealing drugs in Bassett Park'

A man will go back to prison weeks after he was released, as police say he ‘didn’t learn from his first conviction.’

Jake Del Console, 22, was handed a 28-month prison sentence after being caught re-offending seven weeks after being released from prison.

In January 2024 Jake, formerly of Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough, was charged with four offences, including possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin and cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and on June 12 at Northampton Crown Court, was sentenced to a total of 28 months’ imprisonment. After nine months in custody, he was eligible to serve the remainder of his sentence on licence.

Detective Constable Scott Mckenzie, of Operation Revive North, said: “Sadly, Jake Del Console didn’t learn from his first conviction, and upon release from prison, quickly returned to selling drugs to some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“His arrest and subsequent conviction were a direct result of community intelligence, and I would like to thank the person who reported their concerns about Del Console, who was openly dealing drugs in plain sight of visitors to the park.

“Tackling and preventing drug harm is a priority for the force, and we will continue to act on information to disrupt those who bring misery to our streets and communities.

"I would urge anyone who has similar concerns about drug dealing to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”

On the morning of Wednesday, October 30, at around 11.30am, police received a call from a member of the public who had witnessed a man openly dealing drugs in Wellingborough’s Bassett Park.

Northamptonshire Police officers went to the park and approached a group of males, whereby Jake Del Console was detained under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act for a search.

Jake ran from officers. He tried to hide items underneath a parked vehicle and attempted to throw away a bundle of cash he had in his jacket.

In total, officers seized £575 and two cling film parcels containing 25 individual wraps of cocaine and 15 deals of heroin from underneath the parked vehicle in West Street.

Del Console denied all four charges at a hearing at Northampton crown court on December 12, but six days later changed his plea to guilty, and was subsequently sentenced to three years imprisonment.

£500 of the seized money will be redirected to the Northamptonshire Community Fund, which provides financial support to charities.