Back in time for Desborough 1940s day as Hurricane heads for town

Desborough's 1940s Day - a celebration of the music, dress, food, vehicles and aircraft of the decade - will return on September 11.

Events are taking place across the town centre from noon to 5pm including a vintage vehicle cavalcade and a flypast by a Battle of Britain Hurricane aircraft.

There will be street stalls, traditional side shows for children in Station Road as well as local food retailers opening – revive, Wendy Lou and Crumbs, for refreshments.

File picture 1940s day

Desborough Library in High Street will be transformed into a Lyon’s Tearoom and Pathe News newsreels will be played in Desborough Heritage Centre and serving up Spam sandwiches.

The Hurricane will fly past at about 3.30pm with the cavalcade of vintage vehicles setting off at around 1pm.