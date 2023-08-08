Happy Mondays Coffee in High Street, Rushden, held a second anniversary party on Saturday, August 5, with fantastic prizes up for grabs and plenty of soft drinks and treats, as well as a cocktail bar for the day.

The coffee shop, which recently won The Best Café in The Northants Live Awards, helped raise £871.43 for Serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s fundraising manager Nick Tite said: “Wow! What an amazing effort. We cannot thank the staff, customers and all the businesses which contributed prizes, enough.

Happy Mondays raises cash for Serve.

“As a local charity, we love working with businesses and in the community. It’s heartening to witness first-hand this support. Thankyou from all of us here at Serve.”

Owner Luke Wood said: “To celebrate the shops second birthday we wanted to give back to the community that has supported us.

“So we thought what better way than to raise as much money as we could for the wonderful local charity Serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank all the local businesses that donated prizes to our raffle. Rushden has so many fantastic independent businesses and this effort to fundraising showed that.”

Nick said the money would help to sponsor the charity’s popular Sing for Serve community event at the end of the year and would also boost the popular Servescape project, a community gardening project helps older people look after their gardens.